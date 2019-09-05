HURON | Marcella B. Hehn, 90, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at SunQuest Healthcare Center.
Grateful for having shared Marcella’s life are her children, Vernon (Linda) Hehn of Sturgis, Darold (Susan) Hehn of Rapid City, Dennis Hehn of Brandon, Linda Hehn of Huron, and Cindy (Donald Lee Bird) Heppler of Canton; four grandchildren, Jessica (Thaddeus) Jockisch of Summerset, Joshua (Mary Jo) Hehn of Spearfish, Casey (Steven) Tow of Yankton, and Kyle Heppler of Minneapolis, MN; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Hehn of Spearfish, and Wyatt Tow of Yankton; and one baby girl Hehn expected in October. Marcella is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Krog of Redfield and Shirley (Bill) Erfman of Thornton, CO; sister-in-law, Arlene Krueger of Huron; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 6, at Welter Funeral Home; or one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at First Baptist Church in Huron with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Marcella Hehn, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.