HURON | Marcella B. Hehn, 90, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at SunQuest Healthcare Center.

Grateful for having shared Marcella’s life are her children, Vernon (Linda) Hehn of Sturgis, Darold (Susan) Hehn of Rapid City, Dennis Hehn of Brandon, Linda Hehn of Huron, and Cindy (Donald Lee Bird) Heppler of Canton; four grandchildren, Jessica (Thaddeus) Jockisch of Summerset, Joshua (Mary Jo) Hehn of Spearfish, Casey (Steven) Tow of Yankton, and Kyle Heppler of Minneapolis, MN; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Hehn of Spearfish, and Wyatt Tow of Yankton; and one baby girl Hehn expected in October. Marcella is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Krog of Redfield and Shirley (Bill) Erfman of Thornton, CO; sister-in-law, Arlene Krueger of Huron; and several cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. CDT on Friday, Sept. 6, at Welter Funeral Home; or one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. 

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at First Baptist Church in Huron with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. 

Events

Sep 6
Visitation
Friday, September 6, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Welter Funeral Home
267 3rd St SE
Huron, SD 57350
Sep 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 7, 2019
1:00PM
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH - Huron
1420 McClellan Drive
Huron, SD 57350
