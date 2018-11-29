Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | David Christopher Heidrich, 54, died Nov. 23, 2018.

A Celebration of Life will be at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2, at the Branding Iron Steakhouse.

Kline Funeral Chapel 

Celebrate
the life of: Heidrich, David C.
