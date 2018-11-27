Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Debra Heikkinen-Bodine, 61, died Nov. 22, 2018.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 at Kirk Funeral Home.

Heikkinen-Bodine, Debra
