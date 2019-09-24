{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Luella K. Heilman, 91, died Sept. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., on Sept. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, at St. Therese, The Little Flower Catholic Church.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Events

Sep 26
Visitation
Thursday, September 26, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 26
Rosary
Thursday, September 26, 2019
6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, September 27, 2019
9:00AM
St. Therese The Little Flower Church
532 Adams Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 27
Burial
Friday, September 27, 2019
12:00PM-12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
