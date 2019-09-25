RAPID CITY | Luella K. Heilman, 91, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Clarkson Health Care.
Luella was born on July 10, 1928, in Benson County, East Fork Township, North Dakota, to the late Sebastian and Katherine Thomas of Harvey, ND.
She married Peter Heilman on June 26, 1950 in Harvey, ND.
In her retirement years she was an active member of the St. Therese Ladies Altar Society, was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; as well as her parents; sister, Ann Gumeringer, Vancouver, WA; and brothers, August Thomas, Valley City, ND, and Victor Thomas, Harvey, ND.
You have free articles remaining.
Luella is survived by her two children, Evon (Arnold) Ganje of Rapid City and Mark (MaryBeth) Heilman of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Helen (Howard) Schmid, Oberon, ND, and Lenora Thomas, Andover, MN; and brother, Delanis (Linda) Thomas, Harvey, ND. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by Rosary service.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).
To send flowers to the family of Luella Heilman, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.