Luella Heilman

RAPID CITY | Luella K. Heilman, 91, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Clarkson Health Care.

Luella was born on July 10, 1928, in Benson County, East Fork Township, North Dakota, to the late Sebastian and Katherine Thomas of Harvey, ND.

She married Peter Heilman on June 26, 1950 in Harvey, ND.

In her retirement years she was an active member of the St. Therese Ladies Altar Society, was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Luella was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; as well as her parents; sister, Ann Gumeringer, Vancouver, WA; and brothers, August Thomas, Valley City, ND, and Victor Thomas, Harvey, ND.

Luella is survived by her two children, Evon (Arnold) Ganje of Rapid City and Mark (MaryBeth) Heilman of Minneapolis, MN; sisters, Helen (Howard) Schmid, Oberon, ND, and Lenora Thomas, Andover, MN; and brother, Delanis (Linda) Thomas, Harvey, ND. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday Sept. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, followed by Rosary service.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, with a luncheon to follow. Interment will be at 1 p.m. at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City (kirkfuneralhome.com).

Events

Sep 26
Visitation
Thursday, September 26, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 26
Rosary
Thursday, September 26, 2019
6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 27
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, September 27, 2019
9:00AM
St. Therese The Little Flower Church
532 Adams Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Sep 27
Burial
Friday, September 27, 2019
12:00PM-12:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Valley Drive
Sturgis, SD 57785
