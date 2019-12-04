{{featured_button_text}}

HOT SPRINGS | Deloris Caroline Heiney, 86, died Dec. 2, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Dec. 6, at Cascade Road Baptist Church.

Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Deloris Heiney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments