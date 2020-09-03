 Skip to main content
Heisler, Todd G.
Heisler, Todd G.

SPEARFISH | Todd Gary Heisler, 50, died Aug. 29, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Hillsview Church, 1200 N. 10th Street in Spearfish. Interment will be at a later date as Todd’s wishes were to be donated to the University of SD for medical education.

Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels 

