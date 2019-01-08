Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Carla Ruth Heitsch, 81, died Jan. 5, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Private inurnment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

