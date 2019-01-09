“But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those under the law, that we might receive adoption to sonship.” Galatians 4:4,5
RAPID CITY | God, in His perfect timing and will, sent Jesus to be our Savior. God, in His perfect timing and will, saw fit to call out of this earthly life Carla Ruth Heitsch on Jan. 5, 2019. We rejoice that she left her earthly life as a redeemed child of God and is now enjoying the blessings of salvation earned for her by the Redeeming work of Jesus Christ!
Carla Ruth Dorthea Horlamus was born on Aug. 26, 1937, to the Reverend Rudolph and Elfrieda (nee Braun) Horlamus in Hurley, WI. She was their only child. Carla was baptized and also confirmed in her Christian faith at the WELS Congregations that her father was serving at as Pastor. Carla attended the High School Department of Northwestern College in Watertown, WI, for high school, graduating in June 1955. She then entered into Madison General Hospital School of Nursing in Madison, WI, graduating on Sept. 11, 1958, as a Registered Nurse.
Carla was married to John Heitsch on Oct. 18, 1958. The Lord blessed them with three sons: Timothy, Jeffrey, and Thomas. With her husband serving in the United States Air Force, the family lived in various places throughout their lives including California, Bermuda, Okinawa, Thailand, Japan, Missouri, Utah, Hawaii, Florida and finally here in Rapid City. At each of these different locations, Carla put her nurse’s training into practice and worked at numerous hospitals and medical institutions, both military and civilian, during her career. She retired from nursing in 2008 after a 50-year career as an RN.
Carla also used her God-given musical skills and played for worship services in the many places she and her family lived over the years. She served the last 22 years as the Organist at Peace Lutheran Church in Holiday, FL, before she moved to Rapid City four years ago. When Carla was not busy being a wife, mom, grandma, nurse, friend and neighbor, she enjoyed her crafting time. She enjoyed knitting, tatting, sewing, quilting, and was always willing and interested to try other crafts.
Carla was preceded in death by her husband, John Heitsch; her parents, Rudolph and Elfrieda Horlamus; her unborn siblings; her in-laws, Fred and Julia Heitsch; and sister-in-law, Caroline Morey. She is survived by her three sons, Timothy (Sonia) of Haymarket, VA, Jeffrey (Stephanie) of Port Orange, FL, and Thomas (Tracy) of Rapid City; along with seven grandchildren, Travis, Mitchell, Samantha, Nicholas, Nathaniel, Shaelynne, and Whitley; and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Hudson. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Joan Ellestad.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Friends may sign Carla’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
To God be the Glory and we thank Him for the Peace that is ours in Jesus Christ!
