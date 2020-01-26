Helfenstein, Elmae B.
RAPID CITY | Elmae B. Helfenstein, 82, died Jan. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Knollwood Heights Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

 

Service information

Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
11:00AM
Knollwood Heights United Methodist Church
320 E. College Ave
Rapid City, SD 57703
Jan 31
Burial
Friday, January 31, 2020
12:00PM
Pine Lawn Memorial Park
4301 Tower Road
Rapid City, SD 57701
