Jack Helle

EAGLE, Idaho | John Harold "Jack" Helle, 83, passed away on July 23, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Eagle; daughter, Jean Davis and son-in-law Blair of Eagle; daughter, Joanna Konechne and granddaughters, Danielle and Jocelyn Konechne of Rapid City, SD; brother, Joe and his wife Aggie Helle of Dillon, MT; as well as sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many wonderful friends.

A full obituary can be seen at cloverdalefuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Helle, John 'Jack'
