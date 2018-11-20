PHOENIX, Ariz. | Jennifer (West) Hempel, 44, was called from her earthly life to spend her eternity in her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the early hours of Nov 15, 2018, following a courageous 11-month battle with cancer.
Jennifer was born on Oct. 18, 1974, to Brad and Wanda (Thyen) West in Watertown. She spent her school-age years actively participating in vocal and instrumental music. Jennifer graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1993 and from the University of Minnesota in 1997 with a degree in music therapy. Using her gentle compassionate heart and her musical talent she volunteered with hospice, was employed as a long-term care activities assistant, director of special-needs adult choir, musical therapist for children with autism, and most recently was employed as music therapist for the State Hospital in Phoenix until the time of her death.
Jenn was married to Guy Hempel in 2002, in Madison, Wisconsin. They moved to Phoenix where they were blessed with two daughters.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her grandfathers, LaVern West of Watertown and Richard Thyen of Waverly; and two uncles, Floyd West of Watertown and Jerry West of Lake Norden.
She is survived by her husband, Guy and two young daughters, Shaylyn and Tessa, all of Phoenix; her parents, Brad and Wanda West of Piedmont; her brother, Jason and sister-in-law, Bianca of Sturgis; her grandmothers, Mavis Brink and Marian West, both of Watertown; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jennifer is also sorely missed by a multitude of friends, co-workers, and families of people whose lives have been forever changed by her gentle spirit and care.
Service information can be found at messingermortuary.com.
