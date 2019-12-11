{{featured_button_text}}

HETTINGER, N.D. | Memorial services for Darrell D. Henderson, 81, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Hettinger Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Selva Periannan officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Centennial Chapel of Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, followed by a gathering of family and friends at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established by Darrell's family.

