Henderson, Shirley M.

RAPID CITY | On the evening of March 10, 2020, Shirley Mae (Massey) Henderson of Rapid City passed away at the age of 83.
Shirley was born on August 13, 1936, in Midland to Floyd and Sara Massey. She received her degree from National College of Business in 1955. Shirley married Vincent Henderson on July 17, 1955, together raising five daughters, Leslie (Dan) Ashmore, Nancy (Dennis) Kulm, Lori (Dick) Menke, Shari (Todd) Wiles and Micki (Eric) Lundin.
Shirley was an avid bridge and game player, a wonderful cook and friend to all. Her greatest “job” though was being a grandma to Katie Ashmore (Scott Anderson), Joe (Theresa) Ashmore, Chad (Arica) Kulm, Dan (Ashley) Menke, Ross (Elizabeth) Menke, Peter Menke, Garrett Wolff, Sam (Lauren) Wolff, Thomas Wiles, Jack Lundin and Abby Lundin. Being a great-grandma to Alexis, Jasmine, Ty and Jacey Kulm, Grace, William and Theodore Menke and soon to be baby boy Ashmore was the icing on the cake!
You have free articles remaining.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Nilson. She is survived by her husband, Vince; daughters, grand- and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Marvin (Dawne) Massey and Lois (Leonard) Elrod; nieces and nephews; and all the card playing friends she could round up!
A private burial was held on Friday, March 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial service will be held at a future date where friends and extended relatives are invited to attend.
The family has designated Calvary Lutheran church as a memorial or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.