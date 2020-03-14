Henderson, Shirley M.

RAPID CITY | On the evening of March 10, 2020, Shirley Mae (Massey) Henderson of Rapid City passed away at the age of 83.

Shirley was born on August 13, 1936, in Midland to Floyd and Sara Massey. She received her degree from National College of Business in 1955. Shirley married Vincent Henderson on July 17, 1955, together raising five daughters, Leslie (Dan) Ashmore, Nancy (Dennis) Kulm, Lori (Dick) Menke, Shari (Todd) Wiles and Micki (Eric) Lundin.

Shirley was an avid bridge and game player, a wonderful cook and friend to all. Her greatest “job” though was being a grandma to Katie Ashmore (Scott Anderson), Joe (Theresa) Ashmore, Chad (Arica) Kulm, Dan (Ashley) Menke, Ross (Elizabeth) Menke, Peter Menke, Garrett Wolff, Sam (Lauren) Wolff, Thomas Wiles, Jack Lundin and Abby Lundin. Being a great-grandma to Alexis, Jasmine, Ty and Jacey Kulm, Grace, William and Theodore Menke and soon to be baby boy Ashmore was the icing on the cake!

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Nilson. She is survived by her husband, Vince; daughters, grand- and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are siblings, Marvin (Dawne) Massey and Lois (Leonard) Elrod; nieces and nephews; and all the card playing friends she could round up!