Chuck Hendrickson

HERMOSA | Charles “Chuck” Hendrickson, 81, passed away on March 15, 2019, in Rapid City.

Chuck was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in St. Onge. He grew up in Belle Fourche, later moving to ranches in Fruitdale and Hermosa.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Gary (Ragine), Dean (Delia), Bart (Helen), Joni, and Glen (Gail); his siblings, Mary "Ev" Reller, Robert "Bob" Hendrickson, Ruth Ferrero, Shirley Lowe, Billie Anderson, and Janet Cottingham; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many special nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Calvary Baptist Church in Rapid City. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the “Together We Build” fund for the addition to Calvary Christian School.

Online condolences can be made at kirkfuneralhome.com.

