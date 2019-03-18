Try 3 months for $3

HERMOSA | Charles “Chuck” Hendrickson, 81, died March 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on March 20 at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 1 p.m. March 21 at Calvary Baptist Church in Rapid City, with the burial at Highland Park Cemetery in Hermosa.

