RAPID CITY | Dr. Dale Roy Hendrickson, 86, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Dale was born in Buffalo County, NE, on March 9, 1933, to Roy and Viola (Peters) Hendrickson.
Grateful to have walked life’s journey with Dale and saddened by his passing are his wife Alice; sons Robert (Jodi) Hendrickson of Millsap, Texas and Roy (Christi) Hendrickson, Caputa, SD; grandchildren Seth (Katie) Caldwell, Ari Rayne Hendrickson, Ollie Grey Hendrickson, Scout LaRue Hendrickson; sister Carol (Richard) Baldes of Fort Washakie, WY, and many nieces and nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Viola Hendrickson, sisters Ila June Villalovos, Lola Mae Schaefer, daughter Shelley Vonne Hendrickson, and brothers-in-law Cecil Villalovos, James Archie, and Leonard Archie.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at First Wesleyan Church. Plan to stay for the fellowship afterward and share stories of Dale, there should be some good ones. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Friends may leave their condolences on Kirk Funeral Home’s website.
