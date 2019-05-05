{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Lucille Susie Hengen, 94, died May 2, 2019.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on May 7, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

