RAPID CITY | Lucille Hengen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died May 2, 2019 at Clarkson Healthcare in Rapid City.
She was born July 15, 1924 in White Lake the third of eight children of Nellie (Meier) and Ben Hoffmann. On March 5, 1941 she married Orville Hengen in White Lake and in their 78 years together they were blessed with six children, 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Orville, and children Patricia (Joe ) Weaver, Orville Jr. (Maxine), Gayle (Frank) Effenberger, Linda (Bob) Riggio, and Robert (Marsha). She was preceded in death by her son, David, and great granddaughter Daphne. Family was very important to Lucille and she was loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1630 Rushmore Street in Rapid City at 11:00 am Tuesday, May 7 with visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Josh Jones will officiate.
Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels or Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home. www.kirkfuneralhome.com
