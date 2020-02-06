Henriksen, Virginia

RAPID CITY | Virginia Henriksen, 71, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.

Virginia Karen Erickson was born Jan 10, 1949, to Ernest and Agnes Erickson in Pipestone, MN. She attended school in Flandreau, SD. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Henriksen, who joined the Air Force. While traveling the country they had three children, Robert III, Jennifer and Karyn.

She enjoyed quilting, collecting elephants and spending time with family and friends. Her kind and gentle nature will be missed by everyone.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church.

To send flowers to the family of Virginia Henriksen

Kirk Funeral Home

1051 E Minnesota Street

1051 E Minnesota Street

Rapid City, SD 57701

Faith Lutheran Church

17 Indiana Street

17 Indiana Street

Rapid City, SD 57701