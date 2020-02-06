Henriksen, Virginia

RAPID CITY | Virginia Henriksen, 71, passed away on Feb. 2, 2020.
Virginia Karen Erickson was born Jan 10, 1949, to Ernest and Agnes Erickson in Pipestone, MN. She attended school in Flandreau, SD. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Henriksen, who joined the Air Force. While traveling the country they had three children, Robert III, Jennifer and Karyn.
She enjoyed quilting, collecting elephants and spending time with family and friends. Her kind and gentle nature will be missed by everyone.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church.
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Kirk Funeral Home
1051 E Minnesota Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM
Faith Lutheran Church
17 Indiana Street
Rapid City, SD 57701
