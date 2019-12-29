Her Many Horses, Mary L.

MANDERSON | Mary Lawanda (Plenty Holes) Her Many Horses, 78, died Dec. 25, 2019 in Pine Ridge.
Wake services begin at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Manderson. Rosary services are at 7 p.m. at the church.
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the church. Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge
