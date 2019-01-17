WOUNDED KNEE | Michael Ivan Her Many Horses "Ole Omani Pi" (They Travel Looking For Him), 68, died Jan. 13, 2019, in Denver.
Michael was born Aug. 17, 1950, to Daniel Taylor and Emily (Matthews) Her Many Horses. He was the youngest of their children: Cleveland, Leo (Sioux Boy), Louis, Everett (John) and Rita Stoldt. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
He graduated high school from Holy Rosary Mission. He was proud to be part of the Class of 1968 and always spoke highly of the accomplishments of his classmates, many of which he had been in school with since they were five years old. He attended the University of South Dakota and ultimately graduated from Black Hills State University with a BA in History that he jokingly loved to refer to as a degree in basket weaving.
He was a noted historian of Oglala History, particularly oral history and old photos. Throughout his life he collected people’s stories and recollections. He kept them safely stored in his large noggin. He could identify anyone and tell you who their family was and where they came from.
Michael was always an advocate for our tribe. He served four terms on the Tribal Council. In his over 40 years of service to the Tribe, he was responsible for many successes and advancements. An Ikce wicasa, he would never brag or take credit for his work. He knew in his heart that the Black Hills would be returned to our people and he was an unwavering advocate for that cause. He arranged the introduction by Sen. Bill Bradley of the “Sioux Nation Black Hills Act” (Bradley bill) for the return of 1.3 million acres of the sacred Black Hills to the Great Sioux Nation. Most recently, he and John Yellow Bird-Steele negotiated the settlement of the Ramah contract support cost reimbursements for our tribe.
Michael loved living life, going on road trips, visiting every county museum in the Great Plains. On road trips he stopped at every historical marker, make his children read them out load and then tell us the back story to what was written, he was a historian to his core. Dad loved people and made friends wherever he went — from school friends at Holy Rosary to the halls of the U.S. Congress.
He leaves behind his children, Brian Pille, Robert Pille, Danielle Her Many Horses and Jonas James Holy Rock; hunka daughter, Jeanette Eagle Hawk; adopted son, Bluch Fire Thunder; hunka sister, Gloria Goggles (Runs Close To Lodge); numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
One night wake services will start at 4 p.m. today at the Rockyford School Old Gymnasium, with 7 p.m. Rosary services.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 18, at the Rockyford School Gymnasium, with Father Peter Klink, S.J., and Ms. Joyce Tibbitts officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Wounded Knee.
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge.
