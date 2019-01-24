Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Marlene Doris Herbel, 60, died Jan. 21, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Marlene D.
the life of: Herbel, Marlene D.
