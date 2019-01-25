Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Costas “Gus” Hercules, 74, died Jan. 22, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Jan. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Hercules, Costas 'Gus'
