RAPID CITY | Dr. Costas “Gus” Hercules, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Costas Hercules was born March 28, 1944, in New York City, NY, to Nick and Hope (Menicon) Hercules. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, Columbia University, and the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, where he received his Doctor of Medicine. Gus then completed his medical residency and passed the examination for board certification as a psychiatrist.
Gus moved to Rapid City in 1973 and started his private psychiatric practice. It was at a time when the Black Hills community was hurting from the aftermath of the devastating Black Hills Flood of 1972. He helped many people cope with that tragedy and continued to serve the greater Rapid City area for decades to come. One of his many meaningful contributions to the world and his patients was his vision on how relationships can be properly managed to make them fair. In his book, Selfishians, Otherishites and Fairishers, A Guide to Harmonious Relationships and on his website (fairishers.com), Gus provided the tools and guidance necessary for restructuring unfair and hurtful relationships into fair, well-balanced relationships. He was playfully, but appropriately, dubbed “Costas, the Greek God of Harmonious Relationships.” Gus retired approximately eight years ago and continued to live in Rapid City and on occasions would help his former clients.
Gus is survived by his one sister, Thea Hercules Geotas of Rapid City; and one nephew, Jordan Geotas and his wife Christyann of Scottsdale, AZ, and their two daughters, Anastasia Geotas and Constantina Geotas. Gus was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anna Hercules; and nephew, Eric Hercules Geotas.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Rev. Larry Dahlstrom, who was a very special, long-term friend to Gus.
