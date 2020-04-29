Herdina, Deborah Anne

To say that Deb was a fighter and survivor would be an understatement. She not only fought the very good fights, she did so while working full-time at Black Hills Works helping her clients achieve the fullest, most rewarding lives they could experience. Deb would have had every right to turn her focus to herself and feel sorry for herself, but her mantra was “There’s no crying in baseball!” and never complained about her health condition. Deb’s strength, compassion, courage, faith, hope, and love for others overwhelmed her health issues, which allowed her to use her gifts given from God for His purpose of caring for others. Deb cared! Her clients experienced that fact as well did her family and friends. What you saw was what you got from Deb, and her genuine life drew many into her life because of her huge capacity to embrace everyone without judgment. She will be greatly missed!