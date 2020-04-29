Herdina, Deborah Anne

RAPID CITY | Deb Herdina, 57, entered Heaven’s eternal life on April 27, 2020, ending a decade of four different cancer battles and struggles. Deb was born on Jan. 25, 1963 in Rapid City to Leo and Avis (Schartz) Herdina. Deb grew up in Rapid City, graduated from Rapid City Stevens High School in 1981 and attended Black Hills State University.
To say that Deb was a fighter and survivor would be an understatement. She not only fought the very good fights, she did so while working full-time at Black Hills Works helping her clients achieve the fullest, most rewarding lives they could experience. Deb would have had every right to turn her focus to herself and feel sorry for herself, but her mantra was “There’s no crying in baseball!” and never complained about her health condition. Deb’s strength, compassion, courage, faith, hope, and love for others overwhelmed her health issues, which allowed her to use her gifts given from God for His purpose of caring for others. Deb cared! Her clients experienced that fact as well did her family and friends. What you saw was what you got from Deb, and her genuine life drew many into her life because of her huge capacity to embrace everyone without judgment. She will be greatly missed!
Deb spent the first two decades of her career working with her father at Black Hills Milk Producers and built wonderful relationships with milk producers, employees and others in the dairy industry. Her hardest job was keeping her father on task. They had a wonderful relationship!
Deb is survived by her mother, Avis; brothers, Joe (Kim) and Mike (Bev Moore); sister, Mary; nieces, Emily (Jihoi) Koo and Alison (Michael) Anderson; nephews, Alex Herdina and Hansel Ausdal; great-nephew, Jisung Koo; great-niece, Jieun Koo; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Special thanks and love to Chris Ducheneaux and family for their love and support.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Leo, and brother, Stephen.
A funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials will be given to Black Hills Works.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
An online guestbook may be signed at osheimschmidt.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.