Herdina, Deborah

RAPID CITY | Deborah “Deb” Herdina, 57, died April 27, 2020.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Inurnment of ashes will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

