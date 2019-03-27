RAPID CITY | Regina Mary (Rausch) Hericks was born to John J. and Mary (Kaiser) Rausch on Aug. 22, 1932, on the farm near Hoven, SD. She passed with grace and faith on Ash Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the age of 86 years due to the complexities of dementia.
She lived 82 years of her life in Hoven where she attended church, school, played piano and enjoyed roller skating with her brothers where she met her lifelong love, Albert.
She married Albert J. Hericks on Oct. 3, 1951, and became one of the “three Regina Herickses,” all married to brothers. She was a devoted and loving wife, and mother to her 10 children, having wonderful meals hot on the table when the noon and 6 o’clock whistle blew. Albert and Regina operated Hericks Implement for over 20 years. Regina was a skilled seamstress and spent endless hours sewing her daughters’ Easter dresses, wedding and bridesmaid dresses. She was masterful at homemaking, quilting, calligraphy, and cooking. She made the best fried chicken and green beans ever and taught all of her girls to bake Grandma Rausch’s caramel rolls. Living her Catholic faith fully, she walked or ran daily to attend mass at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, attended Prayer Group, and Adoration. The Hericks house was “Grand Central Station” and she loved to have friends and relatives stop by to visit anytime. Especially fond memories are the relatives’ get-togethers with delicious Lefty’s sausage following Midnight Mass.
Together, she and Albert enjoyed many trips, traveling by car across the country to visit their extended family, children, and grandchildren. They enjoyed playing pinochle, bridge and other card games.
At the age of 82, she sold the family home in Hoven to move to Rapid City and lived at Primrose Independent Living. She was resident at Bella Vista Nursing Home at the time of her passing.
Regina spent her last days surrounded by many loving family members, singing, praying, and walking with her as far as they could on her final journey to her heavenly home. She leaves a legacy of laughter, love, faithfulness, integrity, and wisdom.
She is survived by 10 children, Marie (Don) Denelsbeck, Memphis, TN, Donna (Dale) Geyer, Loveland, CO, Jerry (Mary) Hericks, Hoven, SD, Karen (Joe) Bahr, Rapid City, SD, Kathy (Tom) Kula, Fort Collins, CO, Janet (Randy) Bohne, Diane (Mike) Golliher, and Chuck Hericks, all of Rapid City, SD, Art (Ingrid) Hericks, Coeur d’Alene, ID, Greg (Spring) Hericks, Denver, CO; her 21 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Lemler, Aberdeen, SD; and sisters-in-law, Viola Rausch, Hoven, SD, Joan Rausch, New Haven, IN, Adella Hericks, Faulkton, SD, and Marilyn Hericks, Apache Junction, AZ.
Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; infant daughter, Mary; brothers, Joe, Francis, and Walter; and sister, Anna Marie Roesler.
The Wake will be held on Monday evening, May 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church in Hoven, with Father Richard Fox officiating.
Graveside services will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery immediately following.
Memorials may be made to St. Anthony’s Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City and Lien Funeral Home of Bowdle.
