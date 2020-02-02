Herron, Ruth L.
RAPID CITY | Ruth L. Herron, 89, died on Jan. 28, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the Piedmont Cemetery.

