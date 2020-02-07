Herron, Ruth L.

RAPID CITY | Ruth L. Herron, 89, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Fountain Springs Health Care.
Ruth was born Jan. 23, 1931 in Faith to Vernon and Inga Fischer. Apart from five years in Inwood, IA, she grew up in Faith and Mobridge. Her father was an engineer on the Milwaukee Railroad and the family lived in a boxcar her first years before moving to a home in Mobridge.
Ruth earned her two-year teaching degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She then moved to Deadwood and taught school for several years, spending her summers earning her bachelor’s and master’s degree in teaching from Black Hills State in Spearfish. She was a reading specialist and loved teaching. She then moved to Rapid City to teach school. That’s where she met and married Jim Herron, an airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base. They moved to South Carolina and then Fort Bliss, TX, where she taught school in both locations. Upon returning to Rapid City, they had one child, Jimmy. Ruth continued her teaching career in Rapid City until her retirement.
Ruth rose out of poverty during the Great Depression through education and perseverance. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her fiercely independent spirit, and her love of education and teaching it to young students.
Ruth volunteered thousands of hours at Rapid City Regional Hospital and received recognition and awards for the same. She was also very active for many years at the “Friends of the Library” organization, where she would assist with fundraising efforts and book sales.
Ruth is survived by her niece, Nancy, and nephews, Thomas Sutterer and Michael Sutterer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jimmy; and her sister, Carol Ann Sutterer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Piedmont Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of the Black Hills, in honor of Charlie, her four-legged friend.
