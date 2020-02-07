Herron, Ruth L.

RAPID CITY | Ruth L. Herron, 89, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 at Fountain Springs Health Care.

Ruth was born Jan. 23, 1931 in Faith to Vernon and Inga Fischer. Apart from five years in Inwood, IA, she grew up in Faith and Mobridge. Her father was an engineer on the Milwaukee Railroad and the family lived in a boxcar her first years before moving to a home in Mobridge.

Ruth earned her two-year teaching degree from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She then moved to Deadwood and taught school for several years, spending her summers earning her bachelor’s and master’s degree in teaching from Black Hills State in Spearfish. She was a reading specialist and loved teaching. She then moved to Rapid City to teach school. That’s where she met and married Jim Herron, an airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base. They moved to South Carolina and then Fort Bliss, TX, where she taught school in both locations. Upon returning to Rapid City, they had one child, Jimmy. Ruth continued her teaching career in Rapid City until her retirement.

Ruth rose out of poverty during the Great Depression through education and perseverance. She will be remembered for her tenacity, her fiercely independent spirit, and her love of education and teaching it to young students.

