Hersey, Norma G.

What to say about the person you spent your adult life with, some 44 years. She was always my spitfire. From the beginning she had determination, a strength with purpose. Her whole approach, although sometimes fiery, was to bring the best out of people, including and especially herself. She was a walk-the-walk person. I admired her fortitude to continue in the face of adversity. When we would talk about such troubles, she would smile and say, “You just need to know a couple of tricks! First, don’t ask why me. Instead, ask why not me. Next, put one foot in front of the other and keep stepping forward.” For those people who knew her, that was her mantra.