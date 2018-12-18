Try 1 month for 99¢

WINNER | Barbara Hespe, 67, died Dec. 16, 2018.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m. CST, with 6 p.m. prayer services, on Dec. 19 at United Methodist Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the church. Burial will be at the Winner City Cemetery.

