WATERTOWN | Kathryn A. "Pastor Kathy" Hibbert, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her residence.
Kathryn Ann Stoneall was born March 25, 1941 in Sioux Falls. She grew up and attended elementary school in Sioux Falls until 1953, when her parents, Darwin and Marie Stoneall, purchased a dairy farm near Alexandria, MN. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1958.
Kathy attended Augustana College and graduated cum laude in 1962. She accepted her first teaching position in Roseville, MN, where she taught until 1965. She also worked as the bookkeeper for Cedar Pass Lodge in the summers from 1961-1966.
In the fall of 1965, Kathy relocated to Rapid City. She taught there for a year, but also served as the volunteer program director for the new Girl's Club and as an adult advisor to Teenager March of Dimes in Pennington County. In 1966, Kathy was named Rapid City's Young Career Woman and was runner-up to South Dakota's Young Career Woman. She represented South Dakota at the National Business and Professional Women's Convention in Atlanta, GA.
Kathryn married Wayne (Duke) Edward Hibbert on Oct. 7, 1966 at West Moe Lutheran Church near Brandon, MN. They built their home near Kyle, SD, where Wayne farmed and ranched. In addition to helping with the farm and ranch, Kathy taught 7th and 8th grade in Interior. They had four children: Linda 1967, Nancy 1969, Dewayne, 1971, Janet 1973. After Duke's death in 1982, the family moved to Kadoka, where Kathy continued teaching 7th and 8th grade English and Social Studies.
In 1995, Kathy resigned from her teaching position in Kadoka and moved to Sioux Falls. She worked with Lutheran Outdoors and became the Development Director for the camping ministries of South Dakota. In 2002, she was approved for the TEEM (Theological Education for Emerging Ministries) program and began her seminary studies. Kathy was ordained as an ELCA pastor in December 2005. She served many rural parishes in South Dakota including Prairie Lutheran Parish, Prairie Star Parish, Willow Lake/Vienna, Benton Lutheran, Crooks and Willow Creek Lutheran. She also served part-time as visitation pastor at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown and as part-time interim pastoral care pastor for the Clark and Florence parish.
You have free articles remaining.
Kathy's passion for education began at an early age. Having been encouraged and nurtured by her teachers along her educational journey, she, in turn, brought that love of learning into her own classrooms and shared her passions with her students. Kathy's gift was to provide challenges for each of her students on different levels. Her students, in turn, respected her and her classroom for her wish for her students to achieve more. She was equally proud to provide any kid with a safe place to ask questions, have a meal or just to spend time with as a friend or mentor. Her classroom or home was always open and she was grateful to all that took advantage of those opportunities. Kathy thoroughly enjoyed watching her kids and many other kids in activities, sporting or otherwise. Her enjoyment carried on through the years with her grandchildren in their many activities and she was always there with a hug afterwards. Kathy's love of teaching and helping others naturally led to a career within the Lutheran church. She always felt the Holy Spirit was calling her to the church and in 2002 she answered that call. Kathy took pride in providing the promise of God's salvation to many in rural South Dakota. Kathy was a faithful steward of God's promise and would like to be remembered as having lived a full life as God's child.
Kathy is survived by her children: Nancy Madrid of Rapid City, Dewayne (Julie) Hibbert of Watertown, and Janet (Kelly) Ryan of Hartford; son-in-law, Gene (Monica) Williams of Interior; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Veronica Stoneall of Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Darwin and Marie Stoneall; infant brother, Dennis; her brother, Jim Stoneall; her husband, Wayne (Duke) Hibbert; and her daughter, Linda Williams.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, July 3, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Watertown. Rev. Kent Stillson and Pastor Gary Westgard will officiate. Music will be provided by A.J. Sherrill as organist. The family is requested to meet at the church at 10 a.m. for a prayer service.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown and prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
A private family burial will take place at the Kadoka Calvary-Fairview Cemetery in Kadoka. Pallbearers will be Kathy's grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.