Hibbs, LeRoy S. 'Jr'

GILLETTE, Wyo. | LeRoy Stephen "Jr" Hibbs, 56, died July 24, 2020, bravely at home, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.

He was born Feb. 26, 1964 in Hot Springs, SD, to LeRoy E. Hibbs and Sharon Crawford Hibbs. 

A Celebration of his Life will be at 2 p.m. today at the Gillette Memorial Chapel, with a reception following at the Elks Lodge.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com

