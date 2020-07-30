Hibbs, LeRoy S. 'Jr'

GILLETTE, Wyo. | LeRoy Stephen "Jr" Hibbs, 56, died July 24, 2020, bravely at home, due to complications of pancreatic cancer.
He was born Feb. 26, 1964 in Hot Springs, SD, to LeRoy E. Hibbs and Sharon Crawford Hibbs.
A Celebration of his Life will be at 2 p.m. today at the Gillette Memorial Chapel, with a reception following at the Elks Lodge.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of LeRoy Hibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.