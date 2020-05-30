Hicks, Joyce
0 entries

Hicks, Joyce

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KADOKA | Joyce Hicks, 94, died May 23, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at the Kadoka City Auditorium. Live-streaming will be available for the memorial service on the Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka website.

Interment will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Rush Funeral Home of Kadoka

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News