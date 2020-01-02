Hiermeier, Linda G.
CUSTER | Linda G. Hiermeier, 76, died Dec. 28, 2019.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Christian Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the church. Burial will follow at the Pringle Cemetery.

