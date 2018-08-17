Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SUMMERSET | Jamil C. Higgins, 40, died Aug. 14, 2018.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 19, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Higgins, Jamil C.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments