SUMMERSET | Jamil Carter Higgins, 40, died Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
Jamil was born Oct. 3, 1977, at the Williams Air Force Base at Mesa, AZ. He was raised in Rapid City and graduated from Stevens High School in 1995. During his school years, he was active with the Science Club and Rushmore German Club. He enjoyed designing German-themed steins and buttons.
After high school, he studied math at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and placed in the prestigious William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition for undergraduate students, a competition of such difficulty that the median score is often zero. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Math in May of 2004.
He married Ji-Ay Sun on Aug. 17, 2002, in the beautiful Black Hills. She was his first love and his favorite way to spend his time was at home with Ji-Ay.
Jamil’s second love was math, which translated well in his career as a Financial Analyst. He worked for many years at Assurant. Through the company, he was active in a variety of charitable events and enjoyed giving back to his community. In 2017, he accepted a position as a Senior Financial Analyst with Black Hills Federal Credit Union.
Jamil had an affinity for games and strategy. He enjoyed poker, card games, video games, fishing and camping. He was a hub of camaraderie and fun for his friends and family and facilitated many nights of laughter around a table, console, fire or lake. He was a strategic force to be reckoned with and was known to accurately call out every poker hand around the table. He was an avid racquetball and volleyball player and loved living life to the fullest.
Jamil was kind, generous, witty, and genuine. He was everything you could ask for in a friend.
He is survived by his wife, Ji-Ay Higgins of Summerset; his parents, Gerald and Sumei Higgins of Rapid City; and two brothers, Jerry (Tamara) Higgins of Chesapeake, VA, and Jimmy (Amber) Higgins of Virginia Beach, VA.
Jamil was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, with funeral service at 3 p.m. at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.