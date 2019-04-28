DENVER | Carol Highfill, 79, died recently in Denver.
Carol was born in Denver, attended Colorado State University, and moved to Rapid City, SD, as an Air Force spouse in the mid-1960s. Her first child, Clinton, was born at the former hospital at Ellsworth AFB. Next the family became involved in highway construction and moved every construction season to a new town, as I-90 progressed across South Dakota. Her daughter Janel was born in Platte, SD. Following the birth of her youngest, Jacqueline, in Laramie, WY, the family returned to Rapid City in time to experience the 1972 Flood.
Carol had deep appreciation for the ministry of Larry Dahlstrom at Calvary Lutheran Church and made the church her family's spiritual home. She worked in mortgage lending and real estate. After becoming an empty-nester, she became active in Optimists and Habitat for Humanity. As she neared retirement, Carol returned to Denver, to be near Janel and her grandsons.
Carol is survived by her three children, six grandsons, and her younger sister, Nancy.
Following cremation, her ashes were scattered at the family gravesite at Olinger Crown Hill Cemetery in Denver.
