Hill, Douglas F.

RAPID CITY | Douglas Ford Hill, 52, passed away to his eternal home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home-St. Martin Village.
Doug was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Dennis and Marcia Hill in Rapid City. He attended First Step Pre School, Kibben Kuster School, and Black Hills Works where he served in the kitchen, in the yard, the green house and the Susie Kappa Center for the Arts.
Doug enjoyed playing with his three brothers, especially at Halloween, Christmas, and Special Olympics. He took great pride in his winnings.
Doug was fond of cats, besides the many toy cats, he once owned two real ones, Gracie Girl, and Disney.
Doug is survived by his parents, Dennis and Marcia Hill of Rapid City; brothers, David Hill of Thief River Falls, MN, Daniel (Kris Reynolds) Hill of Austin, TX; nieces, Kia Hill of Minneapolis, and Brynja Hill of Boston, MA; step siblings, Michael, Richard, and Jenna Reynolds, all of Austin, and Michael (Dawn Edwards) Hill of Orlando, FL; and special friends, Peter Ringerud of Fargo, ND, and Carrie Hill of Minneapolis.
Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow lunch at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in the name of Black Hills Works or Blessed Sacrament Church.
Online condolences can be made at osheimschmidt.com.
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
10:00AM-11:00AM
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
12:15PM-12:30PM
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.