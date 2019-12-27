Hill, Douglas F.

RAPID CITY | Douglas Ford Hill, 52, passed away to his eternal home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home-St. Martin Village.

Doug was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Dennis and Marcia Hill in Rapid City. He attended First Step Pre School, Kibben Kuster School, and Black Hills Works where he served in the kitchen, in the yard, the green house and the Susie Kappa Center for the Arts.

Doug enjoyed playing with his three brothers, especially at Halloween, Christmas, and Special Olympics. He took great pride in his winnings.

Doug was fond of cats, besides the many toy cats, he once owned two real ones, Gracie Girl, and Disney.

Doug is survived by his parents, Dennis and Marcia Hill of Rapid City; brothers, David Hill of Thief River Falls, MN, Daniel (Kris Reynolds) Hill of Austin, TX; nieces, Kia Hill of Minneapolis, and Brynja Hill of Boston, MA; step siblings, Michael, Richard, and Jenna Reynolds, all of Austin, and Michael (Dawn Edwards) Hill of Orlando, FL; and special friends, Peter Ringerud of Fargo, ND, and Carrie Hill of Minneapolis.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow lunch at Mount Calvary Cemetery.