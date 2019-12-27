Hill, Douglas F.
Hill, Douglas F.

Douglas Hill

RAPID CITY | Douglas Ford Hill, 52, passed away to his eternal home on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Home-St. Martin Village.

Doug was born Feb. 28, 1967, to Dennis and Marcia Hill in Rapid City. He attended First Step Pre School, Kibben Kuster School, and Black Hills Works where he served in the kitchen, in the yard, the green house and the Susie Kappa Center for the Arts.

Doug enjoyed playing with his three brothers, especially at Halloween, Christmas, and Special Olympics. He took great pride in his winnings.

Doug was fond of cats, besides the many toy cats, he once owned two real ones, Gracie Girl, and Disney.

Doug is survived by his parents, Dennis and Marcia Hill of Rapid City; brothers, David Hill of Thief River Falls, MN, Daniel (Kris Reynolds) Hill of Austin, TX; nieces, Kia Hill of Minneapolis, and Brynja Hill of Boston, MA; step siblings, Michael, Richard, and Jenna Reynolds, all of Austin, and Michael (Dawn Edwards) Hill of Orlando, FL; and special friends, Peter Ringerud of Fargo, ND, and Carrie Hill of Minneapolis.

Christian Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow lunch at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in the name of Black Hills Works or Blessed Sacrament Church.

Online condolences can be made at osheimschmidt.com.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Dec 30
Christian Funeral Mass
Monday, December 30, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
4500 Jackson Blvd
Rapidty,, SD, CI 57702
Dec 30
Graveside Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
12:15PM-12:30PM
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
1901 Mt. View Rd
Rapid City, SD 57702
