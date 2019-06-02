{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Ray J. Hillenbrand, 84, died May 31, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on June 10, at Blessed Sacrament Church, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m.

Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. on June 11, at the church.

Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

