RAPID CITY | Beverly L. Hillmer, 87, died June 22, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 28, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with Visitation one hour prior.

Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

