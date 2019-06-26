RAPID CITY | Beverly LaVon Hillmer, 87, passed away June 22, 2019 at the Hospice House in Rapid City.
Bev was born on Oct. 9, 1931, to Samuel and Waunita Fry in Pierre and grew up in Canning with five brothers and sisters. Bev married Ellis Hillmer in August 1956, and they moved to Riverton, WY, where the couple had two children, Steven and Susan. Settling in Rapid City, Bev spent the majority of her 42-year teaching career with sixth-graders at Robbinsdale Elementary School.
Bev is survived by brother, Llayll Fry; sister-in-law, Ethel Fry; son, Steven (Gayle) Hillmer; daughter, Susan Dimmitt; six grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at Open Heart United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Open Heart UMC Youth, as impacting children was something Bev was extremely passionate about.
Family and friends may sign Bev’s online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.
