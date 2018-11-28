RAPID CITY | Carolyn A. Hilton died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Rapid City.
Carolyn was born in Iowa City, Iowa. As a youth, she and her family lived in various locations including Omaha, Ann Arbor, Fort Worth, Pass Christian (Mississippi), Ames, and Missouri Valley (Iowa). Carolyn and family eventually settled in Jewell, Iowa, where she graduated high school. She attended two years of college at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, after which she transferred to the University of South Dakota (USD), Vermillion. Carolyn graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She later earned a certificate in Early Childhood Education.
Carolyn met her husband James Hilton while a student at USD. The two lived briefly in Rapid City and soon thereafter moved to Presho, where they raised their three children. The family moved to Rapid City in 1976, where she lived the remainder of her life.
In addition to the time and effort she invested raising her children, Carolyn devoted much of her life to elementary education. She worked more than 18 years at Westside Preschool and Day Care where she maintained a youthful perspective by investing in the education of youngsters. The last seven years of her life she continued to pursue her passion for working with the younger generation while employed by St. Elizabeth-Seton Elementary School. She derived a great deal of happiness from helping young children to grow, learn, and flourish.
The family would like to thank the staff and administration of Elizabeth Seton for treating Carolyn with kindness and respect. Thanks also to each child that Carolyn crossed paths with over the years who so freely shared their smiles, enthusiasm, and love for life.
Carolyn was a devoted patron of the fine arts. She spent much of her spare time enjoying music, art, performing arts, public lectures, and books. Often accompanied by a small group of friends, she attended many of the public events of this nature in the greater Rapid City area. She also enjoyed traveling and studying local history. Her children often joked that their mother had a busier social calendar than the three of them combined. In a fitting closure to her life, Carolyn enjoyed three such events the final week of her life. The family is grateful that she was able to enjoy her passions right up to the time she departed this physical world to enter her heavenly Kingdom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Florence (Fredrickson) Heise; an infant brother and her younger sister, Roberta Aasen. Carolyn is survived by her three children, Mike (Cindy) Hilton of Custer, Tim Hilton of Monument, CO, and Cindy (Steve) Wald of Rapid City. She cherished time with her eight grandchildren. In addition, Carolyn was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren including three births expected in coming months. Survivors also include two sisters, Mary (John) Bowen of Falls Church, Virginia, and Marlene (Frank) Schroeder of Carterville, Illinois, and eight nephews and nieces residing in various states.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a preschool memorial scholarship has been established in Carolyn’s honor at St. Elizabeth-Seton Elementary School in Rapid City.
