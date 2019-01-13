Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Carolyn A. Hilton died Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018, in Rapid City.

A Celebration of Her Life will be from 2–5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at 1021 St. Cloud St., hosted by her children and families.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Hilton, Carolyn A.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments