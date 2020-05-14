Hilton, James R. 'Jim'

RAPID CITY | James “Jim” R. Hilton, 85, died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Rapid City. Family residing in the area were grateful for the opportunity to share their good-byes before Jim passed from this earthly life into the heavenly kingdom.
Jim was born in 1935 at the Methodist State Hospital in Mitchell to Myrle and Veronica Hilton. A sister, Kay, followed thereafter. Jim was raised by his parents in Vivian, where he lived until he graduated from Vivian High School with the Class of ’53. Jim always considered Vivian his hometown and he continued to think fondly of his Vivian friends and classmates for the remainder of his life.
The next phase in Jim’s life was spent in Vermillion, where he followed in his parent’s footsteps by attending the University of South Dakota. At USD Jim became an initiate of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. It was on the USD campus that Jim met his first wife, Carolyn. The two were married June 17, 1956. Jim graduated from USD in June 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jim enjoyed life-long friendships initiated at the university who he kept in touch with for the majority of his life.
The lumber and building supply business played a central role in the Hilton family. Father Myrle owned lumber yards in the central SD towns of Vivian, Presho, and Murdo in the 1950's and 1960's. Jim eventually acquired ownership of the Presho yard. It was in Presho that Jim and Carolyn raised three children. The family sold the Presho lumber yard in 1975 and the Hiltons moved to Rapid City in 1976.
In May 1987, Jim married his second wife, Joann Albrecht. The two owned and operated two mobile home parks in Rapid City — a full-time responsibility that kept them fully occupied. Jim and Joann eventually retired and enjoyed the “snowbird” lifestyle for many years, migrating with the seasons between Rapid City and Palm Springs, CA, until Joann’s death in 2008. Their retirement years were some of the most enjoyable and relaxing of Jim’s life.
Jim was a member of Rapid City First United Methodist Church. Throughout his life Jim felt it was important to participate in civic responsibilities. In addition to his community service role as a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha brotherhood, Jim served as president of the South Dakota Retail Lumbermen’s Association in 1965. He was a lifetime member of 52 years of Elks USA. In recent years Jim made many friends serving on the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce Diplomats Committee.
A number of fulfilling activities characterize Jim’s life. As a young parent in Presho, Jim spent many weekends with his family and friends boating and camping. He could regularly be found at Hutch’s Cafe drinking coffee and laughing with friends, customers of his lumber yard, and business associates. After moving to the Black Hills Jim spent most summer weekends recreating at local lakes and RV camps with a large number of friends and family. Jim and Joann particularly enjoyed socializing with friends at their camper parked at Sheridan Lake. They were blessed with an equal number of “winter” friends at the retirement community they lived at in Palm Springs.
Jim will be remembered for his amiable personality, time generously shared with friends and family, charitable character, warm smile, and easy-going nature.
Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Carolyn; his second wife, Joann; and a stepson, Mark Albrecht. He is survived by his children, Mike (Cindy) of Custer, Tim of Palmer Lake, CO, Cindy (Steve) Wald of Rapid City; stepdaughter, Kim (Kevin) Petersen of Black Hawk; sister, Kay Strahl of Avila Beach, CA; and his cousin, Lucille (Bob) Suelflow of Loveland, CO. Jim always enjoyed spending time with his 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation, with family and friends is scheduled for 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with a private service and burial to follow. Video streaming at www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/james-hilton will begin at 1:00pm Friday. Family is considering a celebration of life at the Rapid City First United Methodist Church to be held at a later date.
A memorial will be established to the Alzheimer Association in memory of Jim’s parents.
