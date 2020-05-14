Hilton, James R. 'Jim'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | James “Jim” R. Hilton, 85, died peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 in Rapid City. Family residing in the area were grateful for the opportunity to share their good-byes before Jim passed from this earthly life into the heavenly kingdom.

Jim was born in 1935 at the Methodist State Hospital in Mitchell to Myrle and Veronica Hilton. A sister, Kay, followed thereafter. Jim was raised by his parents in Vivian, where he lived until he graduated from Vivian High School with the Class of ’53. Jim always considered Vivian his hometown and he continued to think fondly of his Vivian friends and classmates for the remainder of his life.

The next phase in Jim’s life was spent in Vermillion, where he followed in his parent’s footsteps by attending the University of South Dakota. At USD Jim became an initiate of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. It was on the USD campus that Jim met his first wife, Carolyn. The two were married June 17, 1956. Jim graduated from USD in June 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. Jim enjoyed life-long friendships initiated at the university who he kept in touch with for the majority of his life.