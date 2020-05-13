Hilton, James
0 entries

Hilton, James

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | James Richard “Jim” Hilton, 85, died May 11, 2020.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 15, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Private family service will follow with burial at Pine Lawn Cemetery in Rapid City. Services will be recorded and able to view at the funeral home website.

To plant a tree in memory of James Hilton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News