PIERRE | David Hines, 70, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at home.

A Fellowship Open House will be held from 1-2 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Feigum Funeral Home, with a Memorial service at 2 p.m.

Convey condolences at feigumfh.com.

Events

Sep 21
Memorial Open House
Saturday, September 21, 2019
12:00PM-1:00PM
Feigum Funeral Home
808 W Pleasant Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
Sep 21
Memorial Celebration of Life
Saturday, September 21, 2019
1:00PM
Feigum Funeral Home
808 W Pleasant Drive
Pierre, SD 57501
