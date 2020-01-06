Hinseth, Ardys May Low

Ardys was born May 28, 1926, in Irene, SD, where she grew up during the depression years. Her parents, John and Lydia Low owned and operated a meat market, grocery store, and business of milking cows and delivering bottles to the residents of Irene. This was a family venture and as a young girl, Ardys’s job was to make deliveries and help out around the store, and during World War II she helped her Dad in the rationing process of food and supplies at the grocery store. Ardys was an active child and loved music and took lessons on the piano and organ and was involved in school music. In her teenage years, Ardys became very ill and was bedridden for about a year. When she overcame her illness, she was determined to go back to school and get her high school diploma which she did at age 21.