RAPID CITY | Emmanuel Joseph Hinton, 17, died Feb. 26, 2019.

Celebration of Life services will be at 3:30 p.m. on March 4 at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Hinton, Emmanuel J.
